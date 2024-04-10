Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IHI traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 944,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,276. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.78.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.