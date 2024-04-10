Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,272 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after buying an additional 1,624,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after buying an additional 1,447,881 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,657,799,000 after buying an additional 4,226,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Intel Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,982,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,462,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

