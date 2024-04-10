Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,379. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.71 and its 200 day moving average is $167.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

