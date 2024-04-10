Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,173 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.36. 44,240,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,637,215. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average is $92.41. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $107.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

