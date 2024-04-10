Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 137.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUBD stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.51. 44,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,067. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

