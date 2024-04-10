Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 289 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for 1.0% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SUSA stock traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $106.63. The stock had a trading volume of 44,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,207. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

