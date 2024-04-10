Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 4,855 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $81.08. 2,858,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,726. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.54. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

