Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 736 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VEA traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $49.19. 11,682,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,416,630. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

