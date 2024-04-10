Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) Head to Head Comparison

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chegg and Color Star Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 4 5 1 0 1.70 Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chegg currently has a consensus price target of $10.22, indicating a potential upside of 34.68%. Given Chegg’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Chegg is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg 2.54% 1.27% 0.65% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Chegg and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Chegg has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Chegg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Chegg shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chegg and Color Star Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $716.30 million 1.09 $18.18 million ($0.16) -47.44 Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.21 -$37.85 million N/A N/A

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Summary

Chegg beats Color Star Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside. The company also provides a skills-based learning platform to learn technical skills comprising AI, coding, data analytics, and cybersecurity, as well as competencies consisting of emotional intelligence, mindset, emerging leadership, and decision making. In addition, it rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers advertising services. The company serves students and companies through direct marketing channels and social media. Chegg, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

