Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 36,109 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.36. 23,286,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,710,203. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 251.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

