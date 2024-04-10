Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

JEPI stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,828,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,206. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

