Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up 1.0% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,004. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 239.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $94.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.30.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492,569 shares of company stock worth $41,213,950. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.