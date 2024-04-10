Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up about 4.8% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 61,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 48,508 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 147,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 921,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,443,000 after acquiring an additional 199,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.22. 320,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,949. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.