Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,978 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after buying an additional 5,693,244 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $112,365,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $109,092,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $107,980,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,668,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.44. 1,555,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

