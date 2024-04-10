Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 52,992 Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,868,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,920,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,271,000 after purchasing an additional 258,491 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,999,000 after purchasing an additional 136,378 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,893,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,969,000 after purchasing an additional 272,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,587,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 260,991 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

CGCP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 621,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,691. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

