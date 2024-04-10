Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5,244.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter.

IVOO stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.48. 40,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,888. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $78.54 and a twelve month high of $103.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.30.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

