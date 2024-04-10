Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 15.61 Per Share

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.61 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.36. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Chesnara Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LON:CSN opened at GBX 284.75 ($3.60) on Wednesday. Chesnara has a 52 week low of GBX 242.70 ($3.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 300 ($3.80). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 260.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 261.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. The company has a market cap of £429.55 million, a PE ratio of -820.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Carol Hagh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £26,800 ($33,919.76). 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Featured Stories

