Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Cut by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 24.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.26.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $300.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.18. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.