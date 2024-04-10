Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.17

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 841564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $987.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIM. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 319,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

