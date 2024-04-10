Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.17

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 841564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $987.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.30%.
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.
