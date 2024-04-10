China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 4,140.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China Merchants Bank Price Performance

Shares of CIHKY opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.39. China Merchants Bank has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.