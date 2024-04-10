China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 4,140.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
China Merchants Bank Price Performance
Shares of CIHKY opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.39. China Merchants Bank has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $26.70.
China Merchants Bank Company Profile
