Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading 0.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $2,929.82 and last traded at $2,929.82. 40,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 229,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,926.96.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,016.00 to $3,358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,633.33.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CMG

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,718.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,331.79. The stock has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.