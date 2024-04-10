Christopher Sellers Buys 7,500 Shares of Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK) Stock

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Sellers purchased 7,500 shares of Literacy Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 490 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £36,750 ($46,513.10).

Christopher Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Literacy Capital alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Christopher Sellers acquired 17,500 shares of Literacy Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.34) per share, for a total transaction of £87,675 ($110,966.97).

Literacy Capital Price Performance

BOOK stock opened at GBX 502.50 ($6.36) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 484.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 482.66. The company has a market cap of £301.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.59 and a beta of -0.19. Literacy Capital PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 402 ($5.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 520 ($6.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

About Literacy Capital

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, mature, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic. The firm seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Literacy Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Literacy Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.