Christy Forest Purchases 749,772 Shares of LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) Stock

LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH – Get Free Report) insider Christy Forest purchased 749,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$21,743.39 ($14,399.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35.

LiveHire Limited provides online talent acquisition software solutions to enterprises in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. The company operates LiveHire, a cloud-based human resources productivity tool for sourcing and recruitment, as well as delivers internal mobility and sourcing solutions.

