Christy Forest Purchases 749,772 Shares of LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) Stock

LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH – Get Free Report) insider Christy Forest purchased 749,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$21,743.39 ($14,399.59).
LiveHire Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35.
About LiveHire
