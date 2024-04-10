Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target Increased to $143.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $136.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.18. 137,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,175. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

