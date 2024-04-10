Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $4.32. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 1,707,953 shares changing hands.

CIFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Research analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

