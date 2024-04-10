Citigroup Increases Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $390.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHW. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $10.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.71. 734,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,049. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $221.76 and a 52 week high of $348.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 4,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

