Citigroup Raises Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $256.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ECL. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

ECL stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.82. 756,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.68. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $231.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

