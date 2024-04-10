CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at $56,539,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,169,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,963,509. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CleanSpark by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CleanSpark by 124.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CleanSpark by 907.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CleanSpark by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,954 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CleanSpark by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

