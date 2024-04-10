ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Announces $0.50 Dividend

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

ClearOne Price Performance

Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ClearOne in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ClearOne by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 387,412 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.