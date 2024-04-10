ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.00. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.