Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

GLV stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $6.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLV. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 17.1% in the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

