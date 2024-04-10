Clough Global Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $5.18.

Insider Transactions at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 300,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,121 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.