Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.49. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KOF

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.