Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOFGet Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.49. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOFGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.61.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Dividend History for Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

