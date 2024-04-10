Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – DA Davidson upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2025 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.61.

Comerica Stock Up 0.9 %

Comerica stock opened at $54.48 on Monday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 44.10%.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Comerica by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

