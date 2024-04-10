Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $59.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Get Comerica alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Comerica

Comerica Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CMA opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.27. Comerica has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $57.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.