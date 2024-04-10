Community Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:CMTV)

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. 824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190. Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Community Bancorp
