Community Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:CMTV)

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. 824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190. Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Community Bancorp alerts:

About Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.