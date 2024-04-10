Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to Issue $0.07 Semi-annual Dividend

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0726 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Down 1.9 %

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.38 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BVN. Scotiabank increased their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,531,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,529,000 after purchasing an additional 660,711 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,457,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,418,000 after buying an additional 32,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,774,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after purchasing an additional 83,411 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,618,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 43,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,829,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,889,000 after purchasing an additional 325,089 shares in the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Further Reading

