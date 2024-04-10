Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,117 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.32% of WD-40 worth $75,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 122.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of WD-40 stock traded down $18.85 on Wednesday, hitting $236.26. The stock had a trading volume of 219,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.21 and a 200 day moving average of $240.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23 and a beta of -0.06. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $171.15 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.40.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman bought 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

See Also

