Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,805 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.64% of Transcat worth $83,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Transcat by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Transcat by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Transcat by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRNS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,073,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,553,953.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,073,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,073 shares of company stock valued at $900,023 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transcat Stock Performance

TRNS stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.40. The stock had a trading volume of 27,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.00 million, a PE ratio of 84.02 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.40. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.89 and a fifty-two week high of $115.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.36 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.16%. Analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Profile

(Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading

