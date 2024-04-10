Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 64,712 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,712 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.07% of Helios Technologies worth $91,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.99. 195,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,921. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.96. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $67.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

