Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $193,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,197.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $193,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,535. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE USPH traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.15. The company had a trading volume of 104,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,189. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.24, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.08 and a 12 month high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 130.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research raised their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

