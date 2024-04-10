Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $103.48 Million Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,793,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793,590 shares during the period. Paycor HCM makes up about 1.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.71% of Paycor HCM worth $103,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYCR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $28,774.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $28,774.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,021 shares of company stock worth $115,019. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYCR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. 310,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,962. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $159.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

