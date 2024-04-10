Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $221.60 Million Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,367,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. FirstService comprises about 3.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.06% of FirstService worth $221,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 126.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 28.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in FirstService during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.56. The stock had a trading volume of 58,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.64 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $134.77 and a 1 year high of $171.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.87.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.32%. Research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 44.64%.

FSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on FirstService from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.29.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

