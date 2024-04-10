Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $84.11 Million Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,291,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,090 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.32% of Azenta worth $84,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Azenta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,047,000 after acquiring an additional 127,923 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Azenta by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,448,000 after acquiring an additional 38,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Azenta by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,328 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,068,000. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,360,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

AZTA traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.33. The stock had a trading volume of 250,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,224. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.28 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.86 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AZTA. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

