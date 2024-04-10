Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $96.73 Million Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Workiva makes up approximately 1.5% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $96,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Workiva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after acquiring an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $57,921,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $35,347,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 159.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 683,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,257,000 after purchasing an additional 419,640 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $36,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $4.82 on Wednesday, hitting $79.55. 251,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,387. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 1.03. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.16 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Get Our Latest Report on WK

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.