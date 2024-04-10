Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,134,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $76,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,229,000 after purchasing an additional 33,703 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,626,000 after acquiring an additional 359,168 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 401,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $66.19. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.69 and a 1 year high of $117.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.34). Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

