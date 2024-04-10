Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 13,545 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,886,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Trex makes up 2.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.74% of Trex worth $156,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after buying an additional 1,034,669 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Trex by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,182,000 after buying an additional 776,165 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Trex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,730,000 after buying an additional 43,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Trex by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,441,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,122,000 after buying an additional 240,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.72.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of Trex stock traded down $3.95 on Wednesday, reaching $92.07. 639,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,272. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day moving average is $78.20. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.