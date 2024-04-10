Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 178,962 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 178,962 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.56% of CSW Industrials worth $82,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 681.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after acquiring an additional 435,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 428,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSWI stock traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.07. The stock had a trading volume of 45,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,434. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.06 and a 52 week high of $243.30.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $232,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,826 shares of company stock worth $2,269,443 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CSW Industrials

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Articles

