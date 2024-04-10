Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 49,805 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,426,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,805 shares during the period. Clearwater Analytics comprises 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $128,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,387,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,802 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 649.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $274,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,370,000 shares of company stock valued at $277,006,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:CWAN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. 684,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,981. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -153.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

