Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 375,455.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Palomar by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Palomar by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $25,434.99. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 70,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $25,434.99. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 70,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $57,243.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,755.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,509 shares of company stock worth $2,950,557 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Palomar Price Performance

PLMR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.91. 62,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,271. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.21. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.79.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.07 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 19.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

